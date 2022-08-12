Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice day

Friday Evening Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday evening everyone! Our cold front has descended upon us leaving us looking good and feeling even better. This will continue into Saturday as well.

Let’s get into it! Throughout the afternoon and evening, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will drop into the low 60s by midnight and tomorrow morning we could wake up in the low 50s and some upper 40s. Certainly chilly, this will likely improve as we see more sunshine into our pleasant day. Temps are likely to rise near 80 degrees. Rain chances do increase and are scattered on Sunday. It isn’t an all-out washout, but it will be a bit muggier. Into the work week, a couple of stray showers and storms are likely as temps remain steady in the upper 70s. towards the end of the week, we look to dry out.

I hope you all have a great weekend!

