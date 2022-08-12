ARH turns old JC Penney in Perry Co. into large donation site

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations have poured into eastern Kentucky, and one health care organization has set up a one-stop-shop for people to get help.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility in Hazard. People can go to the old JC Penney store and get supplies to help them through.

“We were around for the flood. But we weren’t around when it burnt. It burnt two days later,” flood victim Ben Hurt said.

But with double the disaster, he’s finding a whole lot of help.

“It’s just nice to have people out there who will help,” Hurt said.

Jonathan Collins with ARH said they’re serving 300 families a day from that facility.

“We’ve been blessed with donations from across the country,” Collins said.

It offers something for everyone, from the Hurts, who need it all, to those who just need a little.

“God blessed us all. We got out with our lives, that is the important thing,” Rick Wooten said.

In fact, Wooten sees all of this as more of a mission field.

“Got some people in their 80s and 90s I’m trying to look out for,” Wooten said.

Everyone is doing their part to help out.

You can click here to find out more on how to volunteer.

Old JC Penney store in Hazard has been concerted into ARH distribution hub for people to get items and help from the flooding devastation. More at 5pm and 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/cr1JIQPIjM — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.