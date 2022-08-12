ARH turns old JC Penney in Perry Co. into large donation site

Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility...
Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility in Hazard.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations have poured into eastern Kentucky, and one health care organization has set up a one-stop-shop for people to get help.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility in Hazard. People can go to the old JC Penney store and get supplies to help them through.

“We were around for the flood. But we weren’t around when it burnt. It burnt two days later,” flood victim Ben Hurt said.

But with double the disaster, he’s finding a whole lot of help.

“It’s just nice to have people out there who will help,” Hurt said.

Jonathan Collins with ARH said they’re serving 300 families a day from that facility.

“We’ve been blessed with donations from across the country,” Collins said.

It offers something for everyone, from the Hurts, who need it all, to those who just need a little.

“God blessed us all. We got out with our lives, that is the important thing,” Rick Wooten said.

In fact, Wooten sees all of this as more of a mission field.

“Got some people in their 80s and 90s I’m trying to look out for,” Wooten said.

Everyone is doing their part to help out.

You can click here to find out more on how to volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Crystal Crank, 48.
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:30AM (8/12/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:30AM (8/12/2022)
Police responded to a shots-fired situation near the corner of East Short and Elm Tree in...
Police investigating after cars hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
Kandis Jenkins says without EKU’s SAFE emergency fund, she wouldn’t be able to make it to school.
EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding
Leon Newton, 69.
Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing