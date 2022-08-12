Big Blue Bahamas | Cats now 2-0 with 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey

NASSAU, Bahamas (WKYT) - The Cats are 2-0 now in the Bahamas with a massive win over Tec de Monterrey.

Kentucky had seven players in double figures. Sahvir Wheeler and Chris Livingston led the way with 14 points each, both earning double-doubles. Wheeler added 10 assists while Livingston grabbed 10 rebounds.

Defending National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe picked up a double-double with 10 points and 14 boards.

In their Bahamas opener, UK dominated the Dominican Republic National Select team 108-56.

The team has a break on Friday, and returns to the court Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against Carleton University.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.