Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The body of a child was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff.

The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reported.

The sheriff’s office said circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.

Further information has not been released.

We will update this story as we learn more.

