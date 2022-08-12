Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The body of a child was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff.
The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reported.
The sheriff’s office said circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.
Further information has not been released.
We will update this story as we learn more.
