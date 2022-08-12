Chris Oliver takes over at Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Chris Oliver Era at Georgetown College is underway.

Oliver and his football Tigers hosted Media Day on Thursday. The first-year head coach said the transition has been hectic.

“It’s been a busy eight months,” Oliver said, who replaces Bill Cronin. Cronin coached Georgetown the past 25 years.

“The attitudes of our players have been so positive. They’ve embraced us and they’ve embraced our new coaching staff,” Oliver said. “Without those players buying into some of those changes we’re making, we’re not going anywhere.”

Oliver said his defenses will be similar as past Tigers’ teams -- physical, as well as mulitple. On offense, Oliver said Georgetown will play up-tempo.

“You’ll see a different dynamic from the standpoint we won’t huddle anymore,” the coach said.

“I love it,” Aaron Maggard said.

Maggard, a senior wide receiver from Paris, said he’s excited about the changes.

“I think that bringing coach O over can help us get over the hump that we’ve been stuck on over the last couple of years,” Maggard said.

Linebacker D.J. White said already there’s talk of championships within the team.

“Every time we come out to practice we have a championship mindset,” White said. “That’s the biggest thing he’s preached to us this offeseason.”

Oliver spent the past 12 seasons at Lindsey Wilson, where he started the football program and eventually won a national championship in 2020. Oliver was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2020.

