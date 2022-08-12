Chris Oliver takes over at Georgetown College

First new head football coach in 25 years
For the first time in 25 seasons, Georgetown College has a new football coach.
For the first time in 25 seasons, Georgetown College has a new football coach.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Chris Oliver Era at Georgetown College is underway.

Oliver and his football Tigers hosted Media Day on Thursday. The first-year head coach said the transition has been hectic.

“It’s been a busy eight months,” Oliver said, who replaces Bill Cronin. Cronin coached Georgetown the past 25 years.

“The attitudes of our players have been so positive. They’ve embraced us and they’ve embraced our new coaching staff,” Oliver said. “Without those players buying into some of those changes we’re making, we’re not going anywhere.”

Oliver said his defenses will be similar as past Tigers’ teams -- physical, as well as mulitple. On offense, Oliver said Georgetown will play up-tempo.

“You’ll see a different dynamic from the standpoint we won’t huddle anymore,” the coach said.

“I love it,” Aaron Maggard said.

Maggard, a senior wide receiver from Paris, said he’s excited about the changes.

“I think that bringing coach O over can help us get over the hump that we’ve been stuck on over the last couple of years,” Maggard said.

Linebacker D.J. White said already there’s talk of championships within the team.

“Every time we come out to practice we have a championship mindset,” White said. “That’s the biggest thing he’s preached to us this offeseason.”

Oliver spent the past 12 seasons at Lindsey Wilson, where he started the football program and eventually won a national championship in 2020. Oliver was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Crystal Crank, 48.
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington

Latest News

Adou Thiero. Kentucky beat Tec De Monterrey 102-40. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Big Blue Bahamas | Cats now 2-0 with 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey
Young Paris team is moving in the right direction
WATCH | Young Paris team is moving in the right direction
In Tyquan Rice’s first season at Paris, the Greyhounds won four games
Young Paris team is moving in the right direction
The Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
Kentucky dominates Dominican Republic in Bahamas opener