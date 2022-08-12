EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding

Kandis Jenkins says without EKU’s SAFE emergency fund, she wouldn’t be able to make it to school.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood.

“It was hard because I didn’t have anywhere to live for like for days,” said Jenkins.

She remembers waking up to water inside her bedroom.

“Mom was like, ‘we got to get out of here because the power is still on, and we can get electrocuted,’” said Jenkins.

After staying in a hotel, she’s now back on campus. EKU students started moving in on Wednesday, but students like Kandis who were impacted by the floods were allowed to move in earlier.

“We need to make sure that students who come to us from these areas are taken care of,” said EKU Dean of Students Dr. Laura Vance.

Vance says the university has about 700 students from impacted counties. About 100 were directly impacted by the flooding. The university is providing financial assistance to 20 students who’ve lost everything.

Kandis says without EKU’s SAFE emergency fund, she wouldn’t be able to make it to school.

“I got the funds in my account like three days later,” she said.

She used the money to buy food, school supplies, and clothes.

A high achiever, Kandis is on a full scholarship. She’s a sophomore studying engineering and is the first in her family to go to college. If that wasn’t enough, she’s also in the National Guard.

Kandis is heartbroken by the devastation in her native Letcher County. Her puppy, Chewy, and her parents are keeping her spirits up. Her EKU family is helping too.

“I know if I need something, I can go to them. I am very thankful for that,” Jenkins said.

EKU is asking for donations to support other students like Kandis Jenkins.

