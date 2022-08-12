Experience breeds confidence for Bourbon County Colonels

Colonels enter the season with 13 seniors on their 34-man roster
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Experience can be key in high school football, and that’s why there is a ton of confidence at Bourbon County, with 13 seniors on their 34-man roster.

“We’ve got vets now that know what to do,” said head coach David Jones. “They know what to expect. They know what not to do. It’s been a blessing to be able to have 13 seniors.”

“Most of these guys that are starting, all these seniors are three and four-year starters,” said quarterback Clay Estes. “I feel like the game has slowed down a lot. I mean, it is a whole different ballgame this year compared to last year.”

Clay Estes is back at quarterback for his senior season after passing for sixteen-hundred yards and twelve touchdowns last season. He added 300 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.

“Clay is one of the top returning quarterbacks this year in 4A and the only starter returning in 4A,” said Jones.

Speaking of returners, the Colonels’ offense will be propelled by running back Josh Moody, who transferred to Bourbon County from West Virginia last season and led the team with 926 yards and eleven scores.

“Last year was his welcoming into Kentucky,” said Jones. “He came from West Virginia, and it was welcome to Kentucky. At the end of the season, everyone started to know the Moody that I knew when he was growing up. Once he took off, he’s just been awesome.”

“Moody is a dog,” added Estes. “Man, he surprises me every time he touches the ball. He does something crazy.”

Bourbon County finished last season with a 5-6 record and said the key to improvement will come one percent at a time.

“Just one percent everyday man, we’re just trying to be great,” said defensive back Cam Santiago. “It’s definitely personal. We got a lot of people that are looking down on us. So we definitely want to prove them wrong and try to get a ring.”

