God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.

Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky.

Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods.

About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away meats and vegetables to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, totaling one million pounds.

“Central and eastern Kentucky food insecurity is 15.5%. There are counties in eastern Kentucky that are at 25%. One in four people who are facing food insecurity are experiencing hunger, image what the numbers are now given the flood,” God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan said.

Halligan said more than 30 semi tractor trailer loads from companies like Kroger, Nestle, Tyson Foods, Food Lion and many other companies in the food industry have loaded a million pounds of food and water to a warehouse in Lexington headed for eastern Kentucky.

“We’ve actually received some meat protein and some produce and we are finding outlets in the disaster area where that food is working,” Halligan said.

Still yet, more food is on the way.

“We’re about halfway through the commitments right now. We will easily exceed two million pounds of disaster response goods before we are done,” Halligan said.

The goal is to keep reloading trucks bound for the 14 disaster declaration counties of eastern Kentucky.

Halligan said he’s glad the country hasn’t forgotten about the commonwealth.

“What I see is the passion for compassion that Kentuckians have and the fact that we are resilient,” Halligan said.

If you’d like to donate to God’s Pantry Food Bank, you can click this link.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Crystal Crank, 48.
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/14: Foundation for a Healthy Ky. President, CEO Ben Chandler; Ky. Nurses Assoc. CEO Delanor Manson
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:30AM (8/12/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:30AM (8/12/2022)