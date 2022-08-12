God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky.

Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods.

About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away meats and vegetables to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, totaling one million pounds.

“Central and eastern Kentucky food insecurity is 15.5%. There are counties in eastern Kentucky that are at 25%. One in four people who are facing food insecurity are experiencing hunger, image what the numbers are now given the flood,” God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan said.

Halligan said more than 30 semi tractor trailer loads from companies like Kroger, Nestle, Tyson Foods, Food Lion and many other companies in the food industry have loaded a million pounds of food and water to a warehouse in Lexington headed for eastern Kentucky.

“We’ve actually received some meat protein and some produce and we are finding outlets in the disaster area where that food is working,” Halligan said.

Still yet, more food is on the way.

“We’re about halfway through the commitments right now. We will easily exceed two million pounds of disaster response goods before we are done,” Halligan said.

The goal is to keep reloading trucks bound for the 14 disaster declaration counties of eastern Kentucky.

Halligan said he’s glad the country hasn’t forgotten about the commonwealth.

“What I see is the passion for compassion that Kentuckians have and the fact that we are resilient,” Halligan said.

If you’d like to donate to God’s Pantry Food Bank, you can click this link.

