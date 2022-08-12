‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

By Ethan Sirles and Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

“Rural Development wants to be a key part of that and that’s why I’m here, because this is the kind of thing you can’t understand without experiencing it.” Torres Small said.

The Under Secretary spent time volunteering and touring damage in the area.

Gwen Christon is the owner of the Isom IGA. She started working at the store in 1973.

“I graduated from high school and started working here in 1973... I’ve been here for 50 years, and I have never seen anything like this.” She said.

Christon is optimistic her store will be able to rebuild and quickly.

“We’re hoping to do it in 6 months, it’s going to be hard, it going to be hard work, but we’re from Eastern Kentucky, we work hard.”

Small gave remarks after the visit.

“It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people,” she said.

You can watch the full remarks below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts...
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
A pickup truck running a red light caused the wreck
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

Latest News

Good Saturday evening everyone! I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t get enough of today. I...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain chances return to the forecast
Police say that the person on the scooter was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area.
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.