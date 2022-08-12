‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

“Rural Development wants to be a key part of that and that’s why I’m here, because this is the kind of thing you can’t understand without experiencing it.” Torres Small said.

The Under Secretary spent time volunteering and touring damage in the area.

Gwen Christon is the owner of the Isom IGA. She started working at the store in 1973.

“I graduated from high school and started working here in 1973... I’ve been here for 50 years, and I have never seen anything like this.” She said.

Christon is optimistic her store will be able to rebuild and quickly.

“We’re hoping to do it in 6 months, it’s going to be hard, it going to be hard work, but we’re from Eastern Kentucky, we work hard.”

Small gave remarks after the visit.

“It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people,” she said.

You can watch the full remarks below.

