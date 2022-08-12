Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the heat & rain

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures look absolutely wonderful! You will find highs in the 70s and lows might even reach the 40s.

This is the airmass that we have been telling you about since earlier this week. It took two cold fronts passing through the region but we are here and it’s fantastic! Those high temperatures will fall well below what we normally see for this time of year. Most of us should come in around 87 degrees and we won’t even hit 80 in some cases today and through next week.

There is a small chance of showers on Sunday. Most of you will remain dry through the weekend. Chances increase next week but we are still tracking a lot of dry time in the commonwealth.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Crystal Crank, 48.
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
An elderly Kentucky woman's badly decompsed body was found in her backyard after neighborhoods...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside 8 days later

Latest News

A very nice stretch of weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Good Thursday evening everyone! A truly lovely stretch of weather sets up over the next couple...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front leaves us feeling great
A few more showers
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will feel more like September.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A September feel fills the air