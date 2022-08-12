Kentucky Newsmakers 8/14: Foundation for a Healthy Ky. President, CEO Ben Chandler; Ky. Nurses Assoc. CEO Delanor Manson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Ben Chandler, the president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, and Kentucky Nurses Association CEO Delanor Manson.

About half of Kentuckians feel like the pandemic is over as it pertains to their lives, and about a third believe the COVID pandemic is over altogether. Many have gone back to living their lives the way they did before 2020. The CDC changed its guidance and relaxed some of the rules, and most Kentucky schools are opening normally without masks and with looser requirements.

It all comes as most Kentucky counties continue to see a high level of transmission. That poll was done for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, and it also reveals some Kentuckians are still movable on the vaccine issue.

Joining us is Chandler, who runs Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and is a former congressman and Kentucky attorney general.

Plus, Kentucky is facing a tough nursing shortage that has only gotten worse since the pandemic began. We talk about the challenge and some possible solutions with the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association, Delanor Manson.

