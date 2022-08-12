Large police presence near Liberty Road in Lexington

WATCH | Large police presence near Liberty Road in Lexington
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re monitoring a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington.

The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot is shut down right now, and it’s not clear when it will reopen.

We’re still trying to get information from police about what’s going on there.

A woman we talked to in the area said her car was shot there and she no longer feels safe in her neighborhood.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
Police made an arrest Tuesday night after a large police presence near a Lexington elementary...
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
Aaron Crawford
High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

Adou Thiero. Kentucky beat Tec De Monterrey 102-40. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Big Blue Bahamas | Cats now 2-0 with 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey
Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year.
Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins
Left to right: Marion Moore, 22; Mikcorah Taylor, 44; Antonio Bell, 23
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting