Lexington Opera House hosts senior citizen talent show

The Morning Pointe Senior Living and Memory Care Center hosted their third annual Seniors Got...
The Morning Pointe Senior Living and Memory Care Center hosted their third annual Seniors Got Talent showcase.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens filled the Lexington Opera House Thursday night-- but it wasn’t your typical performance.

“The talent tonight, let’s see, it’s (ages) 62-98,” said Amy Clarke, the vice president of branding strategy at Morning Pointe.

The Morning Pointe Senior Living and Memory Care Center hosted their third annual Seniors Got Talent showcase.

“We have a flautist, a pianist, a number of singers, a dance team, a ventriloquist. So it should be fun,” Clarke said.

Clarke said most of the performers have been cultivating their talents since they were young, like 89-year-old Lutisha Coleman, whose powerful piano performance moved the crowd to their feet.

“She has given her whole life to music. As a little girl, singing and playing in church. Then playing for a group. Then going on into high school, college at Kentucky State University all while raising a family of her own,” said Vicky Mitchell, a supporting friend.

A former piano student herself, Mitchell says Coleman’s mastery of the artform is clear is when you hear her play. But it’s her influence on generations of young musicians that deserves just as much recognition.

“To support her is just awesome. I couldn’t be more proud if she were my own grandmother,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is now an even prouder friend after Coleman’s well-deserved win in the competition.

The showcase was also a fundraising event, raising $16,000 for the Morning Pointe Foundations, which funds scholarships for nurses.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
Police made an arrest Tuesday night after a large police presence near a Lexington elementary...
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
Aaron Crawford
High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Large police presence near Liberty Road in Lexington
Adou Thiero. Kentucky beat Tec De Monterrey 102-40. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Big Blue Bahamas | Cats now 2-0 with 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey
Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year.
Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins