Lexington Opera House hosts senior citizen talent show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens filled the Lexington Opera House Thursday night-- but it wasn’t your typical performance.

“The talent tonight, let’s see, it’s (ages) 62-98,” said Amy Clarke, the vice president of branding strategy at Morning Pointe.

The Morning Pointe Senior Living and Memory Care Center hosted their third annual Seniors Got Talent showcase.

“We have a flautist, a pianist, a number of singers, a dance team, a ventriloquist. So it should be fun,” Clarke said.

Clarke said most of the performers have been cultivating their talents since they were young, like 89-year-old Lutisha Coleman, whose powerful piano performance moved the crowd to their feet.

“She has given her whole life to music. As a little girl, singing and playing in church. Then playing for a group. Then going on into high school, college at Kentucky State University all while raising a family of her own,” said Vicky Mitchell, a supporting friend.

A former piano student herself, Mitchell says Coleman’s mastery of the artform is clear is when you hear her play. But it’s her influence on generations of young musicians that deserves just as much recognition.

“To support her is just awesome. I couldn’t be more proud if she were my own grandmother,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is now an even prouder friend after Coleman’s well-deserved win in the competition.

The showcase was also a fundraising event, raising $16,000 for the Morning Pointe Foundations, which funds scholarships for nurses.

