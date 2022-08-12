Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing

Leon Newton, 69.
Leon Newton, 69.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lexington.

Police say officers were called to the Jenkins Alley area around 9:20 Friday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life threatening injuries. 

The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect.  They later found the suspect, identified as 69-year-old Leon Newton, nearby in the area of North Broadway and Loudon.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from some sort of argument between the victim and Newton.

Newton is facing an assault charge.

