Mountain Heritage Festival canceled

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A post on the Mountain Heritage Festival Facebook Page on Friday announced the cancelation of the festival.

Because of the recent flooding in the area, planners with the festival said it is not possible to move forward.

“We are heartbroken, but we must share that we will not be having the 2022 Mountain Heritage Festival,” the post said. “Our hearts are all in, but we know that it is just not possible.”

Those with the festival said shirts will still be available since they were already printed.

