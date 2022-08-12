Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.

By Ethan Sirles and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs.

The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.

“Yesterday, we served about 450 here, right here, and today we have another 400,” said __. “Anybody! Anybody that needs a meal. If you’re a worker or if you’re affected by [the flooding] in anyway. If you’re working or helping - anybody that needs a meal. We just like to feed people.”

Since Operation Barbeque Relief started, the organization has made 9.6 million meals.

