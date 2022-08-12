Police investigating after cars hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.
It happened Friday afternoon in the area of East Short and Elm Tree in downtown Lexington.
We’re working to get more information from police about what happened, but our reporter at the scene saw a car with shattered windows and what appears to be bullet holes. A tire was also blown out.
Just down the road, on Short, our reporter saw bullet casings and another car that had been hit.
We don’t know if there are any injuries or suspects that have been identified or arrested.
This is a developing story.
