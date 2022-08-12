Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop.

The woman not hurt. The man in the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say there is obvious damage to the outside of the building but they have not been able to get in touch with the owner.

North Upper Street prior to West Third is blocked as of 6:57 a.m.

