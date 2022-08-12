UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County

Two weeks after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area.

Friday, the UK volleyball team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.

Breathitt County High School Volleyball Coach Stephen Bowling says they’ve struck up a good partnership with UK through their summer camp and asked if they could come help.

UK Volleyball Coach Craig Skinner says they’ve been so moved to offer their assistance by the devastation they’ve seen through the media.

The team spent the morning offloading pallets and loading up carts of essentials for people to take home with them.

The team will also head to the Lost Creek area to tour the damage and gain some firsthand perspective.

Bowling says the Cats will put on a scrimmage a Breathitt County High School on Friday afternoon. He’s invited players from the surrounding hard-hit counties to come, take in some high-level volleyball and, hopefully, just get their minds off all the struggles they’ve endured for a little while.

