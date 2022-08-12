Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark hair.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

KWTX reports the woman, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas driver’s license, vehicle registration and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the Bexar County resident went ahead and purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

However, when the purchaser looked around the vehicle, they discovered documentation showing the car was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

Authorities described the woman who reportedly sold the vehicle as Hispanic with long dark hair and a skin condition known as vitiligo that causes loss of skin color.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Crystal Crank, 48.
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:30AM (8/12/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:30AM (8/12/2022)
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
Police responded to a shots-fired situation near the corner of East Short and Elm Tree in...
Police investigating after cars hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
Floyd Roseberry
Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home