Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain chances return to the forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast
Good Saturday evening everyone! I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t get enough of today. I...
Good Saturday evening everyone! I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t get enough of today. I mean just spectacular! Temps in the low 80s, low humidity, sunshine... get ready for tomorrow cause all of that is gonna change.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t get enough of today. I mean just spectacular! Temps in the low 80s, low humidity, sunshine... get ready for tomorrow cause all of that is gonna change.

Into the evening, temps drop back into the low 70s with clouds increasing. This will give way to a scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms into the day. Not an all-out washout, but I’d bring an umbrella just in case. Temps likely stay in the low 80s with a bit more humidity. This will linger into the early work week with a few showers and storms each day. Temps hold steady at around 80 degrees with lows in the low 60s. Towards the end of the week, rain chances become sparse with temps slowly rising again.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts...
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
A pickup truck running a red light caused the wreck
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

Latest News

Good Friday evening everyone! Our cold front has descended upon us leaving us looking good and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice day
A very nice stretch of weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A refreshing airmass takes over
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the heat & rain
Good Thursday evening everyone! A truly lovely stretch of weather sets up over the next couple...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front leaves us feeling great