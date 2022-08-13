Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain chances return to the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t get enough of today. I mean just spectacular! Temps in the low 80s, low humidity, sunshine... get ready for tomorrow cause all of that is gonna change.

Into the evening, temps drop back into the low 70s with clouds increasing. This will give way to a scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms into the day. Not an all-out washout, but I’d bring an umbrella just in case. Temps likely stay in the low 80s with a bit more humidity. This will linger into the early work week with a few showers and storms each day. Temps hold steady at around 80 degrees with lows in the low 60s. Towards the end of the week, rain chances become sparse with temps slowly rising again.

I hope you all have a great day!

