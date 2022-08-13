Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington.
According to officials, a scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:20 on Saturday morning at the 500 block of West Main Street.
Police say that the person on the scooter was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials also tell us that the driver of the car was arrested at the scene.
We do not know at this time what charges the driver will be facing.
