Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized

Police say that the person on the scooter was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
Police say that the person on the scooter was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington.

According to officials, a scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:20 on Saturday morning at the 500 block of West Main Street.

Police say that the person on the scooter was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials also tell us that the driver of the car was arrested at the scene.

We do not know at this time what charges the driver will be facing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
Police responded to a shots-fired situation near the corner of East Short and Elm Tree in...
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
A pickup truck running a red light caused the wreck
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

Latest News

One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area.
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/14: Foundation for a Healthy Ky. President, CEO Ben Chandler; Ky. Nurses Assoc. CEO Delanor Manson
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera