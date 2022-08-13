Kentucky steamrolls Carleton in third Bahamas win

NASSAU, Bahamas. (WKYT) - Kentucky steamrolled Carleton 118-56 Saturday night to improve to 3-0 in the Bahamas.

Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 27 points and finished 11-14 from the floor with five triples.

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves had 23 points and hit five threes as well. Kentucky finished 15-30 from downtown as a team.

Sahvir Wheeler recorded 17 points and Cason Wallace added 15 points. The Wildcats shot 59% from the floor.

UK finishes its Bahamas trip Sunday at noon against the Bahamas National Team.

As someone who has covered Carleton basketball since 2019... This is not normal. It's been at least 18 years since they lost by 40+ points. — Mark Colley (@MarkColley) August 13, 2022

