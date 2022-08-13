Kentucky steamrolls Carleton in third Bahamas win
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas. (WKYT) - Kentucky steamrolled Carleton 118-56 Saturday night to improve to 3-0 in the Bahamas.
Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 27 points and finished 11-14 from the floor with five triples.
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves had 23 points and hit five threes as well. Kentucky finished 15-30 from downtown as a team.
Sahvir Wheeler recorded 17 points and Cason Wallace added 15 points. The Wildcats shot 59% from the floor.
UK finishes its Bahamas trip Sunday at noon against the Bahamas National Team.
