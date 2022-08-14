Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Falling prices are giving Americans a little bit of relief, but overall inflation is still close to its highest level in four decades. (CNN, AAA.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts...
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Police say that the person on the scooter was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier