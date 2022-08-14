Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

“There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.

Nine artists came to the Pit House on Sunday to donate their time and talent.

“It’s a really awesome lineup of people that are just dedicated to this state and finding ways to help no matter what,” said Austin Shuck with Appalachian Pioneer Program.

Austin Shuck helped organize the benefit concert. He lost everything to the tornadoes of 2012.

“I get pretty emotional talking about it but it’s pretty overwhelming because just the smallest bit of hope that these people receive helps so much during times,” said Shuck.

Host of ‘That One Show With Bryan Combs,’ Bryan Combs, is from Jackson. He’s been using his podcast to help promote the benefit concert and other fundraising efforts to support flood victims.

“We in eastern Kentucky are proud people. a lot of times if we need help we won’t ask for help but the flipside of this is we’re also a loving and caring people and we consider everybody our neighbor so you actually don’t need to ask for help when the time arises. people are gonna jump in,” said Combs.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.