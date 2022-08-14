Great Crossing set to begin fourth season as varsity program

The Warhawks finished with a program record eight wins in 2021.
Great Crossing at Media Day.
Great Crossing at Media Day.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Battle of Elkhorn Creek features two games on August 19 on the opening night of the high school football season.

Scott County will face Franklin County in the nightcap and in the first game at 6:00, Great Crossing will host Western Hills.

After winning just one game in 2019 and three games in 2020, the Warhawks had a breakthrough season in 2021 winning eight games. They lost to Scott County in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Great Crossing is set to begin its fourth season as a varsity program next week.

