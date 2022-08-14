Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief

People came together in Lexington to raise money for people in EKY.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims.

Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.

“We fight and stand up for Kentucky and Kentuckians.” She said, “We have family and loved ones from all over the state, so anytime something like this happens it really rocks our whole team.”

Livengood along with her fellow employee Toni Cannon said West Sixth Brewing came to them with this idea. Both, along with Sav’s Chill, will be donating all their proceeds to the Eastern Kentucky Mutual Fund.

Cannon said, “Anytime we can get something like this together, where we have people coming and acting as a community to help the other community in Eastern Kentucky, I think that’s directly impactful.”

Some people at the event used to call Eastern Kentucky home. Now that they live in Lexington, they said they’re grateful for the support. One person at the event, Kaitlin Patterson, said she works overnight shifts where she works, so she doesn’t get to help as much as she would like to.

“I’ve just been trying to help out in any way I can,” Patterson said. “It’s easy to come have a drink, listen to music, and support.”

There was live music at the event, and people from the community gathered around the bands to listen.

People hosting the event said it’s important to help whenever you can, but they still have a long way to go.  They said they were thrilled to see so many people come out and support.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

