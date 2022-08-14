Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari

Stoops and Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart spoke at Kroger Field Saturday.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 13, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has been publicly feuding with head men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

On Thursday, Calipari said Kentucky is a basketball school and that it has always been that way. He was pushing for upgrades to his practice facility and said he hopes the Wildcats win 10 games and go to bowl games, but that UK is a basketball school.

Those comments did not sit well with Stoops and after tweeting his displeasure on Thursday, he had a press conference Saturday after Kentucky’s scrimmage. Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart also spoke at the press conference. Here are some excerpts:

