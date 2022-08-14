Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has been publicly feuding with head men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

On Thursday, Calipari said Kentucky is a basketball school and that it has always been that way. He was pushing for upgrades to his practice facility and said he hopes the Wildcats win 10 games and go to bowl games, but that UK is a basketball school.

Mark Stoops and John Calipari are in a public feud.@UKCoachStoops is adamantly defending @UKFootball. He did not back down at today's press conference. Mitch Barnhart had some fiery comments as well.@UKCoachCalipari: "Comparing our athletic department to others was my bad." pic.twitter.com/Nvy38PjvkM — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 13, 2022

Those comments did not sit well with Stoops and after tweeting his displeasure on Thursday, he had a press conference Saturday after Kentucky’s scrimmage. Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart also spoke at the press conference. Here are some excerpts:

from today's football (basketball comments) presser... @UKCoachStoops still not a happy camper pic.twitter.com/bTZbF46qI7 — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) August 13, 2022

more from @MarkStoops... respects the history and tradition of @KentuckyMBB, but "I'm not in 3rd grade... it's trival. C'mon." pic.twitter.com/W54Z5Gm93l — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) August 13, 2022

Stoops: "that is not a PR firm over there. That's a work environment." pic.twitter.com/Phn1ocJdmL — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) August 13, 2022

I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference. I reached out to Mark Thursday & will try again. Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them & cheer them on. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 13, 2022

