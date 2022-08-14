Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington.

It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard.

The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash.

Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup truck.

The Fayette County Coroner says 87-year-old Evelyn Powers and 86-year-old David Powers were killed in the crash.

Officials with the Lexington Fire Department say another person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

