2 teens face multiple charges after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed in NKY

One of dozens of mailboxes destroyed in Elsmere.
One of dozens of mailboxes destroyed in Elsmere.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges after Boone County deputies discovered more than 30 mailboxes destroyed in Hebron Sunday.

According to Major Phillip Ridgell, deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to River Road after receiving a report that the mailboxes and windows in a home under construction were destroyed.

Deputies did not have any suspects then, but around 8:30 p.m., a resident on River Road reported a suspicious car that kept passing in front of his home.

Ridgell says that deputies responded to the 8600 block of River Road and were able to stop the suspicious vehicle.

The two teenagers told deputies that they were just driving around, but deputies located marijuana, alcohol, and a bat in the car, Ridgell said.

Ridgell says that deputies searched a cell phone belonging to one of the teenagers and discovered evidence that the teenager was allegedly involved in destroying the mailboxes.

That teenager is charged with 33 counts of criminal mischief, one count of burglary, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of alcohol by a minor, according to Ridgell.

Ridgell says that the other teenager is only charged with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of alcohol by a minor. This teenager remains a suspect in the initial investigation, Ridgell said.

The teenagers have since been released back to their parents.

Deputies state that there is a possibility that there is another suspect who was not present at the time.

“Very disgusting, very disturbing, because we work really hard to take care of our place,” said Paula Perkins, whose mailbox was destroyed. “And we actually take time to put that mailbox in, and it’s only been in like a year or so... So it’s very, very, strictly disturbing to us.”

