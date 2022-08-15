Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region.

I will take a look at this setup and also look toward winter to see what the new EURO seasonal run has to stay.

Today finds a scattered shower or storm going up across the area with the greatest potential across the central and east.

This is part of a highly anomalous pattern for the middle of August. It’s one featuring a deepening trough that is likely to throw a slow-moving cutoff upper system at us. Those features can linger for days and are more typical of later in fall.

The end result in this setup is below normal temps, especially highs, and the chance for those on again, off again showers and storms. The best chance comes over the weekend and early next week.

