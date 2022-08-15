FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County
FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County(wsaz)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims.

  • Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465
  • Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314

The mobile centers will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The news release said the new locations will also operate Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22 and 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new locations are part of a growing list of resources for flood victims. Federal officials report the following centers operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Breathitt County: Breathitt Library - 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831
  • Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County: Hazard Community College – 1 Community College Dr, Hazard KY 41701
  • Pike County: Dorton Community Center – 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins KY 41722
  • Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 74333 KY-80, Langley, KY41645

Flood victims in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may visit any center to apply for federal aid, according to FEMA.

Homeowners and renters may also apply for federal aid online, use the FMEA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

