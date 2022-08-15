Franklin County knocking on the door of first state title in football

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County has been knocking on the door of its first state championship in football.

Eddie James and his Flyers lost in the state semifinals last season and soared all the way to the state title game in 2020 before losing a heartbreaker to Boyle County. This fall, they are trying to put that success in the rearview mirror and focus on getting back to the title game.

When you win nineteen games over two seasons, you catch the attention of the entire state and Franklin County will begin this year with lofty expectations again.

The Flyers return starting quarterback Gavin Hurst, leading receiver Zach Claudio and leading rusher Kaden Moorman. The Kentucky commit is using that 2020 loss to Boyle County as motivation.

The Flyers open the 2022 season August 19 at Scott County, a team they beat by 29 points a season ago.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.