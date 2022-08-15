Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout.

Those scattered chances of showers & thunderstorms will be with us for most of the week. None of the chances look to be total washouts. As a matter of fact, most of you will go through the next few days without any rain.

The end of the week is the next best chance of rain. We could see some soaking rains roll through the region at that time.

This should keep daytime highs held to the 70s and 80s in most areas. These will be rather comfortable for this time of year.

Take care of each other!

