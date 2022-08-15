Kentucky completes perfect trip with win vs. Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas. (WKYT) - Kentucky completed its foreign trip with a 98-74 win vs. the Bahamas select team on Sunday.

The Wildcats trailed by as much as eight in the first half, but took a 41-40 lead into the break and outscored the Bahamas 57-34 in the second half. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 22 points and was named the MVP of the Big Blue Bahamas trip.

Sahvir Wheeler scored 21 points in Sunday’s finale and Jacob Toppin added 20 points.

The Wildcats shot 50% from the floor and 30% from downtown in Sunday’s win.

Finishing off the week with the win 🙌

