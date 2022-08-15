KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways.

KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15 in Breathitt County and Route 476 in Perry County. The KYTC awarded a contract to private company Ash Britt to help with clearing state right of way, while the county crews have been contracted to clear county roads.

KYTC is also allowing residents to put eligible flood debris out in front of their homes for them to pick up. The eligible debris includes construction materials, large household appliances and electronic waste.

KYTC noted that their contract for pick-up does not include ordinary household trash or recyclables. They also warned that they will not pick up any bagged debris as they move through the counties to clean up.

