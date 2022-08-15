Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky

By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience.

Gavin was the liaison for Perry County.

“We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below, and we’re sending that up in a timely fashion to where it needs to go, so they can get the supplies that they need,” he said.

They’ve helped with water rescues, search efforts, and coordination on the ground.

Going to a flood like this takes preparation. Through experience and National Incident Management training that firefighters go through, they are already prepared for these extreme circumstances.

Gavin said they had great communication all the way from the local level to even state and federal levels. Proper communication is needed when they are navigating roadblocks and rescues. A big part of this was working with volunteers and officials to get the proper supplies for the area.

He said when they first heard they needed extra hands and feet in eastern Kentucky, first responders and the Bluegrass Management Team worked together to help where it was needed.

Gavin said that’s just the job.

“The experiences we have out here at our local levels have definitely helped to prepare us for what was down there.” He said, ”And we knocked it out of the park.”

Gavin said he’s proud to be a part of such a great team.

