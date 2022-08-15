Louisville 2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

Defying the odds, pediatric heart transplant patient Clay went home from Norton Children’s...
Defying the odds, pediatric heart transplant patient Clay went home from Norton Children’s Hospital on Monday.(Norton Healthcare)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing their second open-heart surgery, 2-year-old Clay went home on Monday.

Clay was born in Nov. 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in Jan. 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin were able to take him home on Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Lexington crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
A pedestrian is reportedly involved in the crash.
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward...
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA
Abigail Eversole’s story of how her rare, precious guitar was lost, then found, in the flood...
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for...
WATCH | Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA