Louisville 2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing their second open-heart surgery, 2-year-old Clay went home on Monday.

Clay was born in Nov. 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in Jan. 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin were able to take him home on Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

