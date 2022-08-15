Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning.

Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.

The paint section of the plant was evacuated.

One person in the paint area was taken to the Georgetown hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Emergency management officials say no other part of the facility was impacted.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Lexington crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari
The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00...
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

Latest News

Scattered showers & thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Some scattered showers & storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances
A pedestrian is reportedly involved in the crash.
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women