Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning.
Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
The paint section of the plant was evacuated.
One person in the paint area was taken to the Georgetown hospital as a precaution.
No other injuries were reported.
Emergency management officials say no other part of the facility was impacted.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.