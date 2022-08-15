Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning.

Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.

The paint section of the plant was evacuated.

One person in the paint area was taken to the Georgetown hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Emergency management officials say no other part of the facility was impacted.

This is a developing story.

