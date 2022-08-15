Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.(World Economic Forum / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.

Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.

Bourla said Monday in a brief statement from the drugmaker that he has received four shots of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by both Pfizer and German drugmaker BioNTech, and he is confident that he will recover quickly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Lexington crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari
The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00...
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

Latest News

In many ways, this trial is a do-over of a trial R. Kelly had in 2008 at which he was acquitted.
AP: R Kelly previous case revisited
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination