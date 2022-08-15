Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

A pedestrian is reportedly involved in the crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Monday morning.

Officers say a man was hit by a car just before 6 a.m. They say he was walking outside the cross walk when a car traveling inbound on North Broadway hit him.

The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police do not expect any charges to be filed against the driver of the car.

The city’s collision reconstruction unit is on scene.

Police expect all inbound lanes of North Broadway to be shut down through the morning rush.

