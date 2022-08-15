Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Lexington crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari
The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00...
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in 2nd recent shooting
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits
Flyers distributed on cars in San Francisco read, “I don’t want to steal anymore! But I still...
Purported thief leaves flyers asking for donations to stop stealing