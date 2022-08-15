UK’s record freshman class begins moving in

UK officials say they're expecting more than 6,000 new students on campus for the first time...
UK officials say they’re expecting more than 6,000 new students on campus for the first time this week. It marks the largest freshman class in UK’s history(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Class of 2026 started move-in week Monday.

Thousands of fresh new Wildcats moved into their dorms and spent their first day on campus. Students we spoke with say they’re excited to take their next step and start some new challenges.

“Excited. Definitely excited. Ready for the change,” said freshman Samantha Forman.

“It’s very exciting, a little nervous, but, overall, very excited,” freshman Sean Brennan.

UK officials say they’re expecting more than 6,000 new students on campus for the first time this week. It marks the largest freshman class in UK’s history. Meaning more families and volunteers working to get these students settled in for their first days as Cats.

Forman and Brennan are both from out of state. They told us they’re most excited to start meeting new people.

“You know, I’m from Virginia. Not many people from where I live come to Kentucky,” said Brennan. “So, I mean, meeting a lot of new people is very exciting.”

“I came from homeschool. So, I’m a little nervous about the school and academics portion of it, but that’s about it,” Forman said “It is a pretty long drive. 16 hours! But I’m actually going to be on the gymnastics team and so it’s just going to be a great experience.”

Move-in will continue through Wednesday of this week leading up to the start of K-Week.

