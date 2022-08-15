Western Hills excited for fresh start after 2-8 season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After finishing with just two wins for the second straight season, Western Hills is ready for a fresh start.

The Wolverines went 2-8 last season and 2-5 in the COVID-shortened season in 2020.

In Wan’Dale Robinson’s final season with Western Hills in 2018, they won seven games. That’s the same number of combined wins they have over the past three years.

According to senior lineman Britton Franklin, they are ready to turn things around at Western Hills. They open the season August 19 at 6:00 against the host Great Crossing in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek.

