World’s Fair dinosaur returns to Kentucky Science Center after more than 10 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A piece of history with the Kentucky Science Center has finally returned on display after more than a decade.

The 26-foot long, 4,800-pound triceratops that greeted visitors at the Kentucky Science Center parking lot from 1979 to 2008 has finally returned after 14 years in storage.

Originally created by Sinclair Oil as one of eight dinosaurs for the 1964 World’s Fair, the triceratops had been placed into a warehouse in 2008 to protect it while the museum constructed its Museum Plaza project.

Kentucky Science Center said as the plaza project stalled, no funds were available to restore the triceratops and put it back on display.

In 2022, funds were secured to repair the triceratops and install it on top of the parking lot elevator to protect it from flooding and vehicles.

“This is history, this will be up there for a long time,” Mike Norman, Chief Executive Officer with the Kentucky Science Center said. “I think it’s going to be like the Louisville Slugger bat. The Ali silhouettes behind us here. You know all those iconic landmarks of downtown. So, yeah, it’s history.”

The Kentucky Science Center will be hosting Dino Days on September 17, where a celebration will reveal the name of the triceratops voted on by Kentucky Science Center guests.

