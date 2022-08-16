Baptist Health, nonprofit partnering to get supplies to flood victims

The employees of Baptist Health Lexington have been collecting donations of basic needs and medical supplies for those in eastern Kentucky. They say they will continue to help until the need is met.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the state are still collecting donations to help with flood relief efforts.

Baptist Health Lexington is patterning with the other Baptist Health hospitals to donate supplies to Eastern Kentucky.

The donation drive is employee-driven and the folks at Baptist Health know it’s important to help their neighbors. Louisville-based nonprofit Supplies Overseas is helping to distribute those supplies in Eastern Kentucky.

“So, we are sending supplies to Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon, manchester, Clay, Jackson, to name a few,” said Chris Roty, president of Baptist Health Lexington.

Baptist Health employees are collecting household items, medicines, baby food, baby formula, and more for those in need.

There are specific drop-off areas and then Supplies Overseas will come to pick up those supplies where they can deliver those,” Roty said.

Baptist Health is also calling on the community to pitch in and help too. They have a link on their website where people can donate.

“Well, this is just a wonderful feeling, but that is just what we do. Baptist Health is here to help communities heal. These are our families, these are our neighbors. This is what our mission is,” Roty said.

The drive will go until the need is met and they will continue to take the supplies to the hardest hit counties.

