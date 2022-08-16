Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Rolls On

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another September-like day across the Commonwealth as we track several upper level lows across our part of the world. These will keep our temps below normal and give us the occasional shower or thunderstorm.

Let’s begin with today and then roll ahead. There’s a better chance for showers and storms in the far west than anywhere else, especially early on. The rest of the state will see just a stray shower or storm going up.

Temps are in the upper 70s to low 80s for many and that looks to be rather common over the next week.

In terms of rainfall, scattered showers and storms will be around this week with a greater chance for showers and storms this weekend and early next week. That’s when some locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

Overall, this is a pattern that’s locked in through much of the rest of the month.

