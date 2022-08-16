City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people

Despite two shootings over the weekend, one in which a 19-year-old was killed, the other an 18-year-old was arrested, One Lexington leaders do say gun...
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite two shootings over the weekend, one in which a 19-year-old was killed, the other an 18-year-old was arrested, One Lexington leaders do say gun violence impacting youth and young adults is actually down from last year. And in some areas, by a significant amount.

“Socialization is huge when you’re talking about young people growing up. That was one part they were missing through the pandemic,” said Briana Persley, the interim executive director of Partners for Youth.

Persley said that’s one reason they created their summer youth job training program. Young people could work 20-hour weeks, gaining real career experience at different companies. They already have 65 free programs planned this school year.

“That time that they’re actually doing something that is constructive. Doing something that will help them grow into young, productive ladies and gentlemen. Things that will help them look outside of their neighborhood so they know what’s available as resources to them should they ever need it,” Persley said.

Positive youth programs that Persley said are extremely preventative to keep kids from getting into trouble. And she said they do seem to be working.

“It just really reinforces that positive youth development to help them with mental health that they were really struggling with during the pandemic,” Persley said.

This year’s youth partnership “I Do” programs are open to school-aged children in Fayette County Public Schools. They have everything from athletics and arts programs to tutoring and mentorship.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Lexington crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
A pedestrian is reportedly involved in the crash.
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

Highway 15 in Breathitt County
Many families still struggling to get aid from FEMA following devastating floods
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward...
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA