Dunbar looking to three-peat as district champs

The Bulldogs return seven starters on offense(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s no shortage of confidence at Dunbar High school. And for good reason. The Bulldogs have won the district title in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the mid 90′s, and they’re looking to three-peat for the first time in program history.

Wes Johnson arrived at Dunbar in 2018, turning a dormant program into a team that played in the state semis just two years ago.

The Bulldogs return seven starters on offense, but some will play at different positions. Ethan Teal is QB1, with last year’s quarterback Cole Colony moving to running back.

