Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall-like feel continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sneak in for folks in Kentucky but all of us will experience the below-average temperatures.

Do not worry too much about the rain chances over the next few days. It looks like we will remain mainly dry for folks across Kentucky. Some of you will see a passing shower or two and you might even get that on more than one day. It’s just the vast majority of you will not see that activity. Temperatures will run around the upper-70s and low 80s all week long.

The next best rain chance is Friday. Even then, it isn’t that impressive. Just some more widely scattered showers & storms. Our weekend should feature more action here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.